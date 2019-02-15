Seney exited Thursday's game against the Blackhawks in the second period after suffering an apparent leg injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Seney suffered the injury when he was crushed into the boards behind New Jersey's goal by Chicago's Drake Caggiula. The 22-year-old winger tried to skate to the bench on his own, but was unable to do so, and ultimately had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room. The severity of Seney's injury has yet to be determined, but it's safe to assume he'll miss the rest of Thursday's contest at a minimum.