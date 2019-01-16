Devils' Brett Seney: Getting power-play time
Seney recorded one shot in 14:33 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Seney's ice-time total was the second-highest of his 36-game NHL career and even included 1:11 on the power play. The rookie forward doesn't offer much in terms of short-term fantasy value, having totaled 10 points and a minus-8 rating thus far at the NHL level.
