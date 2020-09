Seney signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils on Wednesday.

Seney made an appearance in a mere two games for New Jersey this year in which he notched one shot, two hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 9:56 of ice time. It was a significant drop off for the 23-year-odl winger after having played in 51 games for New Jersey the year prior. Heading into the upcoming season, Seney should stand a decent chance at earning a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.