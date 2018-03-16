Devils' Brett Seney: Inks entry-level deal

Seney agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Friday.

Seney just wrapped up his senior season with Merrimack College in which he tallied 13 goals, 19 assists and 48 PIM. The 22-year-old will likely join AHL Binghamton on an amatuer tryout offer for the remainder of this year -- with his contract kicking in at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.