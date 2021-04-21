site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Brett Seney: Joins taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Seney was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Seney will likely only serve as forward depth in his time with the taxi squad. He hasn't made an NHL appearance this year.
