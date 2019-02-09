Devils' Brett Seney: Lights lamp while team takes L
Seney scored on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
Seney snapped a seven-game point drought with the goal. Called up after performing at a point-per-game pace for 10 contests with AHL Binghamton, the 22-year-old forward has been unable to replicate that success with 11 points in 43 games with the big club.
