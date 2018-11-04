Devils' Brett Seney: Makes NHL debut
Seney fired one shot on goal and blocked a shot in his NHL debut Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders.
Seney was recalled to the big club on the previous day and entered the fold immediately. The 22-year-old pivot will likely stay in the lineup until Jesper Bratt (jaw) and Stefan Noesen (upper body) are healthy again.
