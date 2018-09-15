Devils' Brett Seney: Making strong impression

Seney opened eyes at the NHL Prospects Challenge for his quality play, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Stein writes that Seney and Joey Anderson are in the mix to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster. For Seney, he'll look to make a huge leap. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound winger accumulated 42 goals and 73 assists over 139 games for Merrimack College prior to turning pro and adding eight points over 12 contests for AHL Binghamton. There's still work to be done for the 22-year-old NHL aspirant, but Stein seemingly can't say enough about how much he's stood out early on.