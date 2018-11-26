Devils' Brett Seney: Picks up assist
Seney had an assist and three shots on net in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Sunday.
That gives the 22-year-old rookie four points in 12 games. He's only averaged 11:24 per contest in ice time, and the odds of him moving off the fourth line are slim, so expectations should be kept low for Seney.
