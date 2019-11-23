Devils' Brett Seney: Promoted to top level
Seney was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
Seney joins the Devils after putting up 18 points in 19 games at the AHL level this season. Seney's 11 goals lead AHL Binghamton, and he'll hope his scoring touch follows him to the NHL level. The 23-year-old could suit up as early as Saturday.
