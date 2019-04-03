Devils' Brett Seney: Summoned to parent club
Seney was called up from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
While not yet confirmed, we suspect that the Devils will keep Seney at the top level for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes. After all, Kurtis Gabriel (upper body) and Kyle Palmieri (lower body) are day-to-day with injuries, and the rookie needs the extra top-level experience. Seney is up to five goals and eight assists through 50 games, despite only averaging 10:21 of ice time.
