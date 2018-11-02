The Devils promoted Seney from AHL Binghamton on Friday.

Seney made his mark at the NHL Prospects Challenge this offseason and that carried over to his start with Binghamton, where he totaled 10 points -- one goal and nine assists -- over 10 games. The Devils may have discovered a diamond in the rough with their 2015 sixth-round selection. He could make his NHL debut Saturday against the Islanders, though the exact lineup remains unclear at this point.