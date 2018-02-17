Boyle (shoulder) didn't take the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's clash with the Lightning, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

It's been a tough season for Boyle who will miss his third straight game due to his shoulder malady. The center previously missed the first month of the 2017-18 campaign while undergoing treatment for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. When he has been healthy, the 32-year-old has offered modest mid-range value with 18 points in 45 outings.