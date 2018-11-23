Boyle (upper body) was activated from injured reserve for Friday's home game against the Islanders.

The Devils sent rookie forward Joey Anderson (lower body) to IR in a corresponding move. A veteran who won the 2018 Bill Masterton Trophy having courageously battled through leukemia and opting to continue his NHL career, Boyle has produced six goals and even points total over 15 games this season. He's projected to reprise his role on the fourth line, but the American skater will be set up for ice time on the man advantage.