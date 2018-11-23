Devils' Brian Boyle: Activated from IR
Boyle (upper body) was activated from injured reserve for Friday's home game against the Islanders.
The Devils sent rookie forward Joey Anderson (lower body) to IR in a corresponding move. A veteran who won the 2018 Bill Masterton Trophy having courageously battled through leukemia and opting to continue his NHL career, Boyle has produced six goals and even points total over 15 games this season. He's projected to reprise his role on the fourth line, but the American skater will be set up for ice time on the man advantage.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Still bogged down by injury•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Moves to IR•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Natural hat trick in win over Pens•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Cancer in remission•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Strong offensive effort spoiled by loss•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...