Devils' Brian Boyle: Cancer in remission
Boyle received the great news that his cancer is in remission based on results from his latest blood test, Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com reports.
As noted in the report, Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September of 2017. The veteran center worked hard to get back into playing shape and ended up appearing in 69 games last season, adding 13 goals and 23 points over that span. Presented with the 2018 Masterton Trophy in June, Boyle was honored for his perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The Massachusetts native is off to a great start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he's scored three goals to complement an assist over six contests, despite only averaging 11:42 of ice time.
