Devils' Brian Boyle: Continues solo skates
Boyle, who's battling Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, continued skating on his own Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
You have to admire the heart and dedication shown by Boyle, whose next step reportedly is to train with the team at its facility in West Point. There's apparently still a chance that you'll see him Opening Night on Saturday versus the visiting Avalanche, but either way, expect the Devils to give the veteran all the time he feels he needs before rejoining the lineup.
