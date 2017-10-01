Boyle, who's battling Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, continued skating on his own Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

You have to admire the heart and dedication shown by Boyle, who's next step reportedly is to train with the team at their facility in West Point. There's apparently still a chance that you'll see him opening night Saturday versus the visiting Avalanche, but either way, expect the Devils to give the veteran all the time he feels he needs before rejoining the lineup.