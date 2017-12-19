Boyle celebrated his 33rd birthday with a trifecta of helpers Monday in a 5-3 win over Anaheim.

By his offensive standards, Boyle just crammed a quarter of a season's worth of offense into two games with his second-straight three-point outing. Odds are pretty good that Boyle isn't going to turn into a scoring star at this point in his career, but he might be a cheap daily play to plug in while he's producing.