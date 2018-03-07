Play

Boyle contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Montreal.

Boyle took advantage of this favorable matchup, equaling his offensive production from the previous 28 games combined. The hulking center's a valuable two-way presence in New Jersey's bottom six, but his fantasy value is minimal due to the recent lack of scoring. One strong game doesn't change that.

