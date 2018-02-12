Boyle left Sunday's game in the middle of the first period and didn't return, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

It's unclear what play Boyle sustained his injury on or what his ailment is at the moment, and head coach John Hynes didn't provide an update after the game. His status for Tuesday's tilt against Philadelphia is certainly in doubt as well, and if he doesn't suit up, Christoph Bertschy should receive ice time in his place.