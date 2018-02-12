Devils' Brian Boyle: Exits Sunday during first period
Boyle left Sunday's game in the middle of the first period and didn't return, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
It's unclear what play Boyle sustained his injury on or what his ailment is at the moment, and head coach John Hynes didn't provide an update after the game. His status for Tuesday's tilt against Philadelphia is certainly in doubt as well, and if he doesn't suit up, Christoph Bertschy should receive ice time in his place.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...