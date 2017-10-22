Boyle (illness) has been medically cleared to practice in full Sunday,Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

This is such a feel-good story, as Boyle has courageously elected to continue his NHL career after learning of his Chronic Myeloid Lukemia diagnosis from mid-September. He started off skating on his own and evidently has improved to the point where he can join his teammates in practice and absorb contact.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories