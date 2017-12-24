Devils' Brian Boyle: Held back out of caution
Boyle was held out of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks as a precautionary measure, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Boyle was likely banged up a bit and the Devils didn't want to risk a serious injury. The club was fine without him, even though Boyle has been hot lately with five goals and four assists in his last seven games. More updates should be expected after Wednesday's morning skate.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...