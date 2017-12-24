Boyle was held out of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks as a precautionary measure, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Boyle was likely banged up a bit and the Devils didn't want to risk a serious injury. The club was fine without him, even though Boyle has been hot lately with five goals and four assists in his last seven games. More updates should be expected after Wednesday's morning skate.

