Boyle (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against the Blackhawks for precautionary reasons, and coach John Hynes said the team will "probably have more of an update over the next day or two," NJ.com reports.

Boyle was limited to 6:41 of ice time and left the game for good in the third period, but not before lighting the lamp to extend his point streak to four games. We wouldn't expect the team to provide official updates over Christmas break, so by default, Boyle should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Red Wings.