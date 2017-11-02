Devils' Brian Boyle: Makes presence felt in team debut
Boyle, who was making his Devils debut following a leukemia diagnosis, recorded two blocked shots over 15:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-0 road win over the Canucks.
What an inspiring effort from Boyle, and the fearless leader was able to log a level of playing time on the higher end of his career averages. The Devils next take on the Oilers in Edmonton on Friday night.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Making season debut Wednesday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Set to practice Friday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Green light for full participation in practice•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Officially ruled out•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Unable to practice with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...