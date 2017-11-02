Boyle, who was making his Devils debut following a leukemia diagnosis, recorded two blocked shots over 15:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-0 road win over the Canucks.

What an inspiring effort from Boyle, and the fearless leader was able to log a level of playing time on the higher end of his career averages. The Devils next take on the Oilers in Edmonton on Friday night.

