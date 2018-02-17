Boyle (shoulder) accompanied the team on the charter to Tampa Bay ahead of Saturday's road game against the Lightning, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Boyle will play, but it does bode well for his chance of suiting up after missing the past two games. If you're depending on the Massachussets native in any type of fantasy league, it's best to check back on his status around pregame warmups to determine whether he'll dress. Boyle's been a pleasant surprise as the owner of 11 goals and seven helpers to complement a career-high seven man-advantage points through 45 games.