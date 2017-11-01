Devils' Brian Boyle: Making season debut Wednesday
Boyle (illness) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Canucks.
Boyle will likely be in and out of the lineup throughout the campaign while receiving treatment for his chronic illness, but the Devils will be happy to have him on the ice Wednesday, as the team had high hopes for the veteran forward when they signed him to a two-year, $5.1 million contract this offseason. Boyle will occupy a bottom-six role against Vancouver, centering Miles Wood and Blake Coleman on New Jersey's fourth line.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Set to practice Friday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Green light for full participation in practice•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Officially ruled out•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Unable to practice with team•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Continues solo skates•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...