Boyle (illness) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Canucks.

Boyle will likely be in and out of the lineup throughout the campaign while receiving treatment for his chronic illness, but the Devils will be happy to have him on the ice Wednesday, as the team had high hopes for the veteran forward when they signed him to a two-year, $5.1 million contract this offseason. Boyle will occupy a bottom-six role against Vancouver, centering Miles Wood and Blake Coleman on New Jersey's fourth line.