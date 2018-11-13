Devils' Brian Boyle: Moves to IR
Boyle was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Tuesday.
Boyle's injury comes at an especially bad time since the Devils have four games on the schedule before he'd be eligible to return. However, the team has recalled Pavel Zacha from AHL Binghamton in a corresponding move, meaning the parent club shouldn't lose a big physical step since Zacha has wheels and he can counter some of the grit posed by the opposition.
