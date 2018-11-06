Devils' Brian Boyle: Natural hat trick in win over Pens
Boyle scored a natural hat trick in Monday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
After scoring what proved to be the game-winning tally in the first period, Boyle then potted two power-play goals in the second to salt things away for the Devils. He was busy all over the ice as well, adding four shots, eight hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The 33-year-old has never been a prolific scorer -- his one and only 20-goal campaign came with the Rangers back in 2010-11 -- but he's off to a strong start to this season, scoring six goals and seven points through 12 games.
