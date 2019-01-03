Devils' Brian Boyle: Nets power-play goal in loss
Boyle scored his 11th goal of the season on the power play in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
The 34-year-old veteran has goals in two straight games but remains a risky fantasy option, even though he's averaging a career-high 0.47 points per game. So long as Boyle remains a part of New Jersey's power-play plans, he'll carry some fantasy value but don't expect this scoring pace to stick around for long.
