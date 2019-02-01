Boyle picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Boyle saw heavy deployment on special teams, as his 16:20 of ice time included 4:36 on the power play and 2:16 shorthanded. Few would have predicted at the beginning of the season that the 34-year-old Boyle would set a new career high in power-play points, but he's done just that with his eighth such point of the season.