Devils' Brian Boyle: Nominated for Masterton Trophy
Boyle was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Saturday.
The other finalists for the award -- which is presented every year to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey -- are Florida's Roberto Luongo and Carolina's Jordan Staal. Boyle's journey this season was an amazing one, as he certainly exhibited all of the aforementioned qualities to come back to the NHL after being diagnosed with leukemia. He even got to enjoy five games of postseason action before the Lightning ended his Devils' season in the conference quarterfinals.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Showing plenty of grit in playoffs•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Equals previous 28 games with two points Tuesday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Unremarkable in return•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: In lineup Sunday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Absent from warmups•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Not ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...