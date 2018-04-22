Boyle was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Saturday.

The other finalists for the award -- which is presented every year to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey -- are Florida's Roberto Luongo and Carolina's Jordan Staal. Boyle's journey this season was an amazing one, as he certainly exhibited all of the aforementioned qualities to come back to the NHL after being diagnosed with leukemia. He even got to enjoy five games of postseason action before the Lightning ended his Devils' season in the conference quarterfinals.