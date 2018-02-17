Devils' Brian Boyle: Not ruled out Saturday
Despite skating as an extra during morning skate Saturday, coach John Hynes indicated afterward that Boyle (shoulder) remains an option for the evening's matchup against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Boyle's presence on the trip suggested he would be an option at some point this weekend, but his absence from the lines during morning skate seemed to suggest it wouldn't come Saturday. The veteran pivot's status has changed again with the coach's comments, leaving him questionable and likely a game-time call for the contest. An official decision on his availability should come during warmups, if not before then.
