Devils' Brian Boyle: Notches two points Thursday
Boyle registered a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Boyle gets his first two points of the season quickly after a cancer-shortened 2017-18 campaign limited him to 23 points in 69 games. The Masterton Trophy-winner appears primed to put the experience behind him, but will need a promotion from his fourth-line role to carve out much fantasy value in standard formats.
