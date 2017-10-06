Devils' Brian Boyle: Officially ruled out
As expected, Boyle (illness) will not be in the lineup against Colorado on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Boyle has yet to resume practicing with the team, as he continues to undergo treatment for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Once he can join his teammates and start taking some contact, the center should be in contention to return to the lineup. Until then, Boyle will likely continue skating on his own and remain on injured reserve.
