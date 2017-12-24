Correcting an earlier report, Boyle played Saturday against the Blackhawks and he scored his fifth goal in six games in a 4-1 win.

The goal extended his point streak to four games and eight points (four goals, four assists). Boyle was removed from the game after two periods as a precaution. He is as hot as anyone in the NHL right now. Let him roll.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories