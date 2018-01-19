Boyle racked up 17 penalty minutes on one play in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Capitals.

Boyle got two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct, all 8:33 into the second period, for fighting Tom Wilson in retaliation for Wilson's heavy but legal hit on Brian Gibbons. While Boyle's scoring has predictably dropped off (one point in the past nine games), he remains a terrific locker-room presence for a team in the midst of a surprisingly strong season.