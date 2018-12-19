Devils' Brian Boyle: Records rare helper Tuesday
Boyle dished out a helper and finished with a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Toronto.
Boyle has three points in his last five games, but just 12 in 27 games this season. The versatile 34-year-old brings more real-life value than fantasy value, having topped 26 points just once in his career.
