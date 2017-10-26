Boyle (illness) will not return to the lineup for the Devils' upcoming back-to-back, but will travel with the team for its swing through Western Canada.

Boyle is set to resume practicing with the team Friday, with the club's Canadian road trip set to kick off Nov. 1 against the Canucks. If the veteran can crack the lineup during that stretch -- and is activated off injured reserve -- he would likely bump Blake Coleman from the Devils' fourth line.