Boyle scored a goal and recorded two shots on net through 13:35 of ice time (4:19 with the man advantage) during Friday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

This was the fifth tally of the season for Boyle, and he's complemented it with two assists and 28 shots through 18 games. Obviously, he isn't generating enough offense to be a viable fantasy asset in most seasonal settings, but his role on the No. 1 power-play unit shouldn't go unnoticed to DFS players.