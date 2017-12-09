Devils' Brian Boyle: Scores in loss
Boyle scored a goal and recorded two shots on net through 13:35 of ice time (4:19 with the man advantage) during Friday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.
This was the fifth tally of the season for Boyle, and he's complemented it with two assists and 28 shots through 18 games. Obviously, he isn't generating enough offense to be a viable fantasy asset in most seasonal settings, but his role on the No. 1 power-play unit shouldn't go unnoticed to DFS players.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Gets first point with New Jersey•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Makes presence felt in team debut•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Making season debut Wednesday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Set to practice Friday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Green light for full participation in practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...