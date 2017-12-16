Boyle registered two goals and an assist during Friday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

Following this outburst, Boyle has seven goals and nine points through his past 12 games. It's an impressive stretch for the center, but it's also likely an offensive mirage. The veteran should cruise to his sixth-career campaign with double-digit goals, but Boyle's role still limits his fantasy value in the majority of settings. It's probably best not to overreact to the recent uptick in production.