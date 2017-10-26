Devils' Brian Boyle: Set to practice Friday
Boyle (illness) didn't skate Thursday due to a personal issue unrelated to his leukemia condition, but he's slated to practice Friday.
Expect the Devils to give Boyle all the time he needs to feel good about playing hockey again. His strong work ethic and love for the game has been on full display as he goes through this difficult time.
