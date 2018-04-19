Boyle hasn't recorded a point in the conference quarterfinals versus the Lightning, but he does have 14 PIM and 15 hits through four games.

Boyle courageously battled through Chronic Myeloid Leukemia to start the season, and he hasn't let up in the slightest as far as his determination and compete level is concerned. The American pivot has only registered two shots on goal in the series, so it's clear that he's more interested in helping his team take control over the puck and disrupting the offensive current channeled by the Bolts' top producers.