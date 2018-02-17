Devils' Brian Boyle: Slated to sit Saturday
Boyle (shoulder) skated among the extra players, putting him in line to miss the evening's contest against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Boyle's presence on the trip suggests he could rejoin the lineup before the Devils return to New Jersey. However, it appears he will have to wait until Sunday at the earliest to do so. The veteran pivot's presence on the power play makes him a threat in daily formats, but just 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) through 45 contests leave him off the majority of season-long rosters.
