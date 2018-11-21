Devils' Brian Boyle: Still bogged down by injury
Boyle (upper body) will not play Wednesday evening against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Boyle, who's about to miss his fifth straight game, still resides on injured reserve. The American skater posted a hat trick against the Penguins on Nov. 5, accounting for half of his goal total in addition to a single assist over 15 games.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Moves to IR•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Natural hat trick in win over Pens•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Cancer in remission•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Strong offensive effort spoiled by loss•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Nominated for Masterton Trophy•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...