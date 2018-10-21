Devils' Brian Boyle: Strong offensive effort spoiled by loss
Boyle scored a power-play goal, plus he and teammate Taylor Hall tied for a game-high five shots in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Flyers.
Boyle operates in a fourth-line capacity, so it's always a pleasant surprise when he breaks out offensively. The veteran is playing very well this season, with two of his three goals taking place on the man advantage and Boyle's added an even-strength apple for good measure. Whenever you need a sneaky value play in DFS and the Devils are on the slate, consider deploying the 2018 Masterton Trophy winner.
