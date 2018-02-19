Boyle (shoulder) returned to action Sunday in a 3-2 overtime win against the Hurricanes. He didn't register a point or a shot while playing 14:05, including 1:05 on the power play.

Boyle missed three games with this shoulder ailment before returning to his role as New Jersey's fourth-line center. However, with the way the 33-year-old has been performing his absence was largely unfelt. In his last 15 games Boyle has only one assist.