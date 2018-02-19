Devils' Brian Boyle: Unremarkable in return
Boyle (shoulder) returned to action Sunday in a 3-2 overtime win against the Hurricanes. He didn't register a point or a shot while playing 14:05, including 1:05 on the power play.
Boyle missed three games with this shoulder ailment before returning to his role as New Jersey's fourth-line center. However, with the way the 33-year-old has been performing his absence was largely unfelt. In his last 15 games Boyle has only one assist.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...