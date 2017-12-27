Devils' Brian Boyle: Will play Wednesday
Boyle (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Boyle exited Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago in the third period due to precautionary reasons, so there was never much reason to believe he wouldn't be available Wednesday. His readiness to play is great news for the Devils and fantasy owners alike, as he's been scorching hot of late, racking up four goals and eight points in his last four contests. The 33-year-old American is expected to center New Jersey's third line and top power-play unit against the Red Wings.
