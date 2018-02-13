Boyle will not play Tuesday night's game in Philadelphia due to an injury to his right shoulder, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This will be the first game Boyle sits as a result of this ailment and Stein notes that he is currently listed with a day-to-day designation. The recently acquired Christoph Bertschy could be in line to take over Boyle's duties as the fourth-line center as long as the veteran pivot remains sidelined.