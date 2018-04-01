Devils' Brian Gibbons: Acting as spectator Sunday
Gibbons will be a healthy scratch against the Canadiens on Sunday, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
It looks like the Devils want to get rookie Jesper Bratt into the fold after he'd watched the past two games from the press box. Gibbons has been a solid low-end fantasy winger based on his output of 26 even-strength points (12 goals, 14 assists) through 56 games, but the obvious downside is that he's a candidate to be scratched every now and then.
