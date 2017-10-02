Devils' Brian Gibbons: Appears on waivers
Gibbons was waived by New Jersey on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The former Boston College standout entered training camp with what appeared to be his best chance to crack an NHL roster since 2014-15, but failed to make the grade. If Gibbons clears waivers, expect him to be assigned to AHL Binghamton where he scored 16 goals and 36 points in 72 contests last season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...