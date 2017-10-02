Gibbons was waived by New Jersey on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The former Boston College standout entered training camp with what appeared to be his best chance to crack an NHL roster since 2014-15, but failed to make the grade. If Gibbons clears waivers, expect him to be assigned to AHL Binghamton where he scored 16 goals and 36 points in 72 contests last season.